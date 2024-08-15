Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets the EA special: 23 deluxe-exclusive cosmetics, 2 editions that don't include the game, pre-order armor, and 3 artbook editions alone

After confirming the leaked Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date , BioWare and EA unveiled a smattering of editions, bonuses, and swag coming with the long-awaited RPG, and boy is there a lot.

We've certainly seen more confounding DLC and deluxe edition charts, but there's a lot of capital-S Stuff trailing Dragon Age: The Veilguard , per BioWare's latest blog post. Let's start with the basics. The standard edition of the game costs $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and $59.99 on PC. The deluxe edition, which comes with 23 total cosmetics for Rook and companions, tacks on an extra $20. That's six weapons and three armor sets for Rook plus weapons and armor for seven companions. If you pre-order either edition, you'll also get the Blood Dragon cosmetic armor.

Now we get to the fancier editions, starting with the de facto Dragon Age: The Veilguard collector's edition. For $150, you can get the lush Rook's Coffer edition, which comes with a Lyrium dagger model, a map of Thedas with a quiver tube, Rook's deck of cards, a potion flask, and a fancy die. Guess what this edition doesn't come with: the game. Like, at all. No digital voucher or anything it seems. And we're not done.

The Vyrantium Pack, which instead of a listed price has a suggestion to "check in with your local retailer to find out about the availability of this edition in your region," comes in a collector's box containing a metal poster, a Dragon Age notebook, and a steelbook case for the game. More accurately, that is a steelbook case for the game that is not included with this edition. So add $60 or $70 to every edition here, assuming you actually want to play the video game.

Finally, publisher Dark Horse has assembled a lovely-looking artbook for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and it has three editions of its own, because of course it does. For $49.99, you get the 256-page artbook. The $99.99 deluxe edition bundles in extra prints, an exclusive slipcase, and an alternate cover. Finally, the $55 "while supplies last" BioWare Gear edition, exclusive to the BioWare Gear website , comes with "an" exclusive print and its own alternate cover. Phew.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard director says the RPG's big opening will make Inquisition's finale "look like a minor inconvenience."