Diablo 4 season 7 just went live last week and players are already using a bugged Witchcraft power to deal trillions of damage and shatter Pit 150 speed records

Folks, it's been a little over a week since Diablo 4 season 7 launched with its new Witchcraft powers, and players are already exploiting a bug to deal trillions of dollars and beating the game's hardest content in record-breaking times.

Various Diablo 4 streamers, including Mekuna (via Polygon), are showcasing the exploit, which appears to be related to the new Witchcraft power, Decay Augmentation. In the below video, Mekuna builds out a pretty standard Spiritborn Fireball build and uses Decay Augmentation to deal Burning damage along with Greater Fireball, which stacks additional damage equal to 10% of the Witchcraft power's Burning damage. Well, it's supposed to be 10%, but after seeing Mekuna deal literal trillions of damage and clear Pit Tier 150 - the game's toughest challenge - in mere minutes, I don't think the math is mathin'.

Best Necromancer Bloodwave Build Pit150 Cleared - S7 Diablo 4 - YouTube Watch On

One Spiritborn player, KerkyBoi, climbed to the very top of the unofficial leaderboards with a staggering 2:48 clear time using a similar technique. Mekuna's 6:27 run is just below that at number two at time of writing.

"It's like magic, everything just explodes," Mekuna says as he leisurely clicks his way through what would otherwise be an utterly grueling challenge for even the most powerful Spiritborn builds. Mekuna himself admits he doesn't know exactly how the bug works, nor whether it's a bug or intended feature, but I'm going to go with bug.

A spokesperson for Blizzard tells me the dev team is aware of the exploit, calling it "high priority" and assuring work is being done to address the situation.

The developer has wavered somewhat on its approach to tackling Diablo 4 bugs and exploits, sometimes fixing them immediately and, more recently, waiting a whole season to patch them out.

Diablo 4 season 7 all but revives the Diablo 3 class I've been wanting Blizzard to officially add since launch.