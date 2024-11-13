Diablo 4 season 7 promises an "upheaval" for your broken Spiritborn builds: "Enjoy what you've got now while it's there"

Diablo 4 isn't nerfing the Spiritborn class... yet.

In Blizzard's latest Diablo 4 Campfire Chat (timestamped here), design director Colin Finer, lead class designer Adam Z. Jackson, and community director Adam Fletcher spoke on the hottest topic in the action-RPG's community: the utterly broken Spiritborn class, which is many, many orders of magnitude more powerful than every other class largely due to bugs and the exploitation of those bugs.

Naturally, Blizzard is aware of the situation, but in the spirit of prioritizing the "power fantasy" over class parity, it plans on avoiding making substantial changes to class balance in the middle of seasons, and thus is actually lightly buffing the Spiritborn class in the midseason update with increases to lesser-used skills like Razor Wings, Withering Fists, and Toxic Skin.

Blizzard also very much confirmed in the new Campfire Chat that it has no plans to let broken Spiritborn builds go hog-wild forever.

"In Season 7, we are going to be fixing all the unintended interactions that we found with Spiritborn," said Jackson. "We'll also be making balance adjustments to bring it in line with the other classes, so you can expect a lot of change there. But until then, enjoy what you've got now while it's there."

In the meantime, all other classes are getting buffed so that Blizzard can "move everything a little closer together and also to set up for the next season where there will be a lot more upheaval," according to Jackson. That said, Jackson also added not to expect these buffs to bring any class even close to the Spiritborn's power proximity until Season 7 when the bugs at the heart of the issue are fixed.

"If there's something that stands out we're going to let people do it for a while, but then we're going to bring it back next season," Jackson said. "And that's kind of the way I think you can mostly count on us doing balance and the choices that we make and why."

No specific changes to the Spiritborn class have been revealed just yet, but Fletcher said to expect those details in another Campfire Chat happening next week ahead of the Season 7 PTR. We'll have dates and times for that Campfire Chat later this week, according to Fletcher.

