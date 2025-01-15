Diablo 4 season 7 all but revives the Diablo 3 class I've been wanting Blizzard to officially add since launch

Diablo 4 season 7, officially titled Season of Witchcraft, adds powers ripped straight from Diablo 3's Witch Doctor class, which has been sorely absent from Diablo 4 since launch.

Blizzard added Diablo 4's first new class back in October with the Vessel of Hatred DLC adding the highly versatile Spiritborn class, which I've been loving, but my true heart lies in the frog-lobbing Witch Doctor class from Diablo 3. I mean, Zombie Bears, Firebat Servants, frog bombs, piranha tornadoes (literally "Piranhado"), Hexes... need I say more? That's the cheese right there.

Well, while Blizzard has yet to reveal what its next new Diablo 4 class will be, Season of Witchcraft may hold some hints. There's no new class in the season, but a new Blizzard news release reveals a ton of new Witchcraft powers that cumulate in the first new seasonal mechanic in more than a year. A lot of those new powers are taken from Diablo 3's Witch Doctor class, including all of the above listed except, sadly, Zombie Bears.

There's more than just Witch Doctor powers in season 7 - a lot more - and they're broken down into the subcategories Eldritch, Psyche, and Growth & Decay. Any class can use Witchcraft powers, but I'm partial to suiting up as a tatted up Necromancer and role-playing as a Witch Doctor. You can unlock powers by hunting down Headrotten and completing new Whisper bounties, which earn you seasonal Reputation at The Coven. From there, just head to one of the Witches' Altars and unlock your inner Witch Doctor.

Diablo 4 Season 7 faces new competition: the original Diablo, which is coming to Xbox Game Pass just a week earlier.