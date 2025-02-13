Diablo 4 boss would push for patches to have more fun stuff to balance out unpopular but necessary nerfs: "Lots of medicine, don't see much sugar"

Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson says he would often push back on Diablo 4 patches that he felt didn't have enough fun stuff offsetting the balance changes that so often stirred up - and still do stir up - controversy in the community.

Blizzard's approach to Diablo 4 nerfs has been a journey of growth and discovery. In the early days after lunch, broken builds were patched swiftly and indiscriminately, which is a big reason for the widespread backlash to Season 1 that just about defined my summer 2023 as a games journo. Keen to course correct, Blizzard decided it was going to embrace the chill stepdad persona and just let players have fun with busted builds for a while. It largely seems to hold that position today, although it'll still take prompt action against the most egregious exploits.

Speaking during Dice 2025 in Las Vegas, via journalist Sam Machkovech, Fergusson said the blowback to Diablo 4's 1.1 update was "completely fair" and even shared one of the many memes that was shared at the time lambasting Blizzard. He also suggested that, if it weren't for his input, the game's older balance patches could've been even more unpopular.

Fergusson told the audience at Dice that he used to push Diablo 4 devs to beef up balance patches with things that would make players actually look forward to them. "Lots of medicine, don't see much sugar" was apparently a common refrain from Fergusson.

In the same talk, Fergusson revealed that Diablo 4's second expansion after Vessel of Hatred has been delayed to 2026 so that Blizzard can dedicate enough time to bug fixes and ongoing content.

