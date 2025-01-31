Elden Ring Nightreign beta invites are apparently so in demand, scalpers are already trying to resell them for hundreds of dollars

Elden Ring Nightreign will soon begin conducting its short beta test sessions, but if you never managed to even register, there's still hope for you – US scalpers are selling their session invites for up to $300 .

One brave UK seller even lists their eBay "buy it now" price for £400, or nearly $500. Since players will only have limited time to play Nightreign during its network test, that comes out to, oh, just $170 an hour. Though, it's worth noting that $500 is undoubtedly more expensive than the full co-op adventure will be when it releases at some point this year. It might be more worthwhile to put your money into buying the official Shadow of the Erdtree puzzle fifteen times.

Let's be real: scalping is the bane of gaming and relatively niche hobbies like it (there's a Monster High doll I really want, but it's $600 on eBay). It's an annoying, unfair, waste of everyone's day. In 2024, for example, PS5 Pro scalpers reportedly lost money on their reselling scheme, since the PS5 Pro was and is easy to buy from legit storefronts.

Nightreign resellers – who have listed their beta invites for $100, $200, $250 and more – seem to be facing the same ice cold reality. On eBay, the only invite that's sold as of writing was priced at $40 . That's still a ridiculous price tag on a free beta opportunity, but it's not as egregious as $500.

Though, as players scramble for a last-minute chance to experience Nightreign's hardcore co-op before it begins its test on February 14, it's possible more scalpers will get their way. Currently on eBay, there's a small bidding war over a $60 beta invite . But I think you better save your energy for Elden Ring.

Elden Ring: Nightreign ties the worlds of Dark Souls and Elden Ring together for the first time, as iconic Souls characters make their way to a new "branch" of The Lands Between .