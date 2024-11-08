PS5 Pro scalpers may be losing money on the console, but they're still making a profit on disc drives

Unlike the original PS5 launch back in 2020, scalpers are learning the hard way that there's no shortage of the new PS5 Pro – some are even reselling them at a loss.

Get your tiniest violins out, folks; VGC has reported that because the PS5 Pro isn't facing the same supply issues the PS5 did, some scalpers are actually losing money on them. As someone who struggled to get a retail PS5 until December 2021, this news brings a big smile to my face.

At least in the UK, there are quite a few eBay listings with the console being offered for less than its £699.99 retail price as scalpers try to recoup as many losses as possible. If you want to get a good deal on the console yourself without putting money in the hands of a scalper, our PS5 Pro review has links to some of the best retail prices out there.

When the PS5 first came out, supplies were limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic slowing global production of many pieces of hardware needed to assemble the console. There are no such chip shortages anymore, so scalpers seriously misjudged the market conditions this time around.

Unfortunately, it's not all good news. Since the PS5 Pro is digital only, the external disc drive is now being scalped. It retails for £99.99, but you can find eBay listings around the £180 mark - one dreamer is trying to sell one for £500.

Lance McDonald notes that for £500, you could buy a PS5 Slim, remove the disc drive, use it for the PS5 Pro, and then have a digital console left over. So, even if you don't want to wait for the disc drives to be available again, you have options other than using expensive scalpers.

If you're wondering whether it's worth buying the new console for yourself, you can read up on everything we know about the PS5 Pro . I'm going to give it a miss, at least for now, as I don't have a 4K TV, so would barely notice the graphical enhancements.