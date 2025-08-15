Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release date reportedly leaks, and it looks like the FPS is the latest to escape Microsoft's $80 price hike

Ahead of Gamescom, where the info was presumably going to be officially revealed, the release date for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has leaked – and it's not going to be on Switch 2 (for launch at least).

Activision has been unusually quiet about this year's Call of Duty, typically we would've had the big info blowout back in June around what used to be E3, but all we got was a reveal during Xbox showcase and not much else since. However, Xbox confirmed that Black Ops 7 will be a part of the Gamescom 2025 schedule, so presumably our big info drop is coming around then. But of course, we (as an industry, not us specifically) can't wait that long, and there's been leaks.

Billbilkun, who has been consistently accurate with their leaks (for those unaware), posted on French outlet Dealabs (translated via machine translation) with some information about Black Ops 7. Most notably, Black Ops 7 will be releasing on November 14, 2025 (a date they note was leaked by TheGhostOfHope on Twitter around a month ago), which would make it the latest date a Call Of Duty has released in a year (albeit by one day, with Black Ops 2 and Cold War both releasing on November 13).

And after Xbox rolled back on The Outer Worlds 2 being $80, Billbilkun notes that Black Ops 7 will stay at the usual €70 price point in Europe, which presumably means the game will stick to $70 in the US too. Plus, the game will get a physical release on Xbox consoles, unlike other Microsoft releases, Ninja Gaiden 4 and The Outer Worlds 2, which were set to be a code in a box before Microsoft rolled that decision back too.

Despite Microsoft's 10-year deal to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles as part of the Activision acquisition, and the Switch 2's launch this year, Billbilkun reports that the game will not be coming to the Switch 2. Granted, that's just for launch; they can't disconfirm that the game could be coming to Nintendo's platform later down the line, but it won't be day one. And so far, Activision has not announced a Switch 2 version.

