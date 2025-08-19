Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 ad goes live early, showcasing stompy mechs, Goliath foes, and yet another November release date

After yet another leak, it sure does look like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is releasing in November.

The latest comes from Activision itself, which has reportedly let an ad go live early. The ad itself has been swatted down, naturally, but this is the internet – so you can see it elsewhere, like on CharlieIntel below.

A Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 ad has gone live early pic.twitter.com/H1ZNw00zAtAugust 19, 2025

You can watch the video above if you fancy it. Or save yourself for later to avoid spoilers – I hear a showcase that isn't Kirby-focused is going down. To briefly summarize, though, the video has all sorts of fun bits like a titan-sized boss, stomping mechs, and more. What's got people really excited, though, is what looks like jet packs.

Alas, CharlieIntel says no jet packs. The outlet says they're "not back in the way you guys all think or probably want," and that all will be explained good and proper later today. Fine then, keep your secrets.

What has got another confirmation, though, is that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is releasing on November 14 this year. If that date sounds familiar, we reported just the other week that Billbilkun said the same – that came after another prominent leaker offered the same date, too.

Billbilkun also says that Black Ops 7 sticks to the usual €70 price point in Europe, so you'd imagine it's a similar deal in the US, too. It's an interesting point, as Activision owner Microsoft recently said some of its games would go the way of Mario Kart World for the holiday season, and The Outer Worlds 2 looked to be the first to back that up. That said, The Outer Worlds 2 has since gone back down to $70, so who knows.

Either way, all will be revealed soon, with the Gamescom 2025 schedule set to kick off good and proper.