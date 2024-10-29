Rumored Warzone 2025 map Avalon appears to be fully explorable in Black Ops 6 spectator mode, and with it comes a classic Call of Duty: World at War map

It appears that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has just fully lifted the veil on the rumored Warzone 2025 map, though perhaps accidentally. Players have found that you can fully explore the new map simply by entering spectator mode, and they're already charting everything there.

As this clip from Lightsfire on Twitter explains, all you need to do is start up a private match on the Lowtown map and assign yourself as the CoDCaster. From there, you can fly around outside the bounds of the map and fully explore what's out there - which, for whatever reason, is a massive, low-quality version of the Avalon map that appeared in Black Ops 6 leaks earlier this year.

Avalon is rumored to be the Warzone map for 2025, and it certainly looks the part, filled with POIs built from fragments of previous Call of Duty maps. In fact, Reddit user Dull-Caterpillar3153 has already mapped it all out, combining an overhead look at Avalon with labels breaking down each of the maps making a comeback.

The one that seems to be making the biggest impression among players is Courtyard, which makes its return from Call of Duty: World at War, the 2008 WW2 game that served as the starting point for the entire Black Ops subseries. Notably, while Courtyard is one of the locations on the version of Avalon that we see outside Lowtown, it also appears outside Skyline, leading to some hope it might be added as a traditional multiplayer map, too.

Of course, what we're seeing here all comes down to unfinished remnants of things that might get changed before they hit Call of Duty proper, so don't expect this to be a perfect look at what to expect - but it's likely the best look we're going to get for some time.

Check out our Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 review for more on the game, or check out our guide to the best Black Ops 6 guns and loadouts to use if you're already in.