Lord of the Rings, Borderlands, Tomb Raider, and an excellent roguelike all feature in a packed Amazon Prime Gaming month

Amazon Prime members can grab some of the best freebies I've ever seen this month, from multiple Borderlands and Lord of the Rings games to one of my favorite modern roguelikes.

Amazon just announced its monthly line-up of freebies available to Prime members, starting with Lego Lord of the Rings, open-world slash 'em up Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, the end of Lara Croft's rebooted trilogy, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and much more. Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel are also here, presumably to celebrate Borderlands 4's announcement - or to maybe help you forget about the Borderlands movie's failure.

The best game in the series, the hilarious Tales from the Borderlands, is then free to claim on September 9, alongside indie gem Cursed to Golf and the incredible roguelike Moonlighter, which has you dungeon-crawling by night to find trinkets to sell while shopkeeping during the day.

September 12 brings fantasy flight-fighter The Falconeer, Lego The Hobbit, Kerbal Space Program, and the deck-building RPG with super tough choices, Thronebreaker - I heard they made an open-world spin-off based on its world; something called The Witcher 3? MMO Black Desert and Ghost Song then lead the batch of freebies coming on September 26.

You can check out Amazon Prime's blog post to see the full list of freebies for the month, as well as whether they come with GOG or Epic Game Store codes.

Lord of the Rings' prominence on the list can probably be credited to Amazon Video trying to get some crossover attention to land on The Rings of Power: Season 2, which just wrapped up. The company has also been taking another stab at making a Lord of the Rings MMO, though it won't be totally faithful to J.R.R. Tolkien's books.

