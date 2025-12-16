Tired of competitive board games? These team-based alternatives are perfect for Christmas
Play nice and work together
The best cooperative board games will suit you down to the ground if you don't like how competitive things can get around the table. Because they emphasize teamwork and communication, they have a habit of bringing everyone together. That makes them the ideal choice for family gatherings over Christmas and the Holiday season in general.
The trouble is, there's a lot to choose from. That's why I've put my years of experience reviewing the best cooperative board games to good use by making this list. If you ask me, these are perfect for playing over the festive period. In fact, a few of them rank amongst the best board games overall – they stand out in a very crowded field. Pandemic is still head and shoulders above the rest thanks to intense gameplay that forces you to think on your feet, for example, and it's my go-to suggestion. However, I've made sure there's something to suit you regardless of what you're in the mood for below.
Pandemic | $49.99 $34 at Amazon
If you want the ultimate co-op experience, this is where you should start. If you ask me, Pandemic remains one of the best cooperative board games ever made thanks to how essential teamwork and strategizing are (something that contributed to our five-star Pandemic review). Defeat is always a possibility, and victory hinges on your ability to communicate well. With four deadly diseases having broken out across the globe, your job is to cure and eradicate them before civilization becomes overwhelmed. Unfortunately for us, those illnesses – represented by little cubes placed on city spaces around the board – spread faster than you can say "hazmat suit." Yes, this is a pressure-cooker situation. But luckily, the result is a blast from start to finish. With a laser-focus on strategy and coordination, Pandemic is the definition of good teamwork. There are no awards or pats on the back for individual players; it's all for one, and one for all.
Buy it if:
✅ You want a gripping co-op game
✅ You're looking for a challenge
Don't buy it if:
❌ You don't like pressure
❌ You want something easy
UK price: £39.99 £24.88 at Amazon