Tired of competitive board games? These team-based alternatives are perfect for Christmas

If you want the ultimate co-op experience, this is where you should start. If you ask me, Pandemic remains one of the best cooperative board games ever made thanks to how essential teamwork and strategizing are (something that contributed to our five-star Pandemic review). Defeat is always a possibility, and victory hinges on your ability to communicate well. With four deadly diseases having broken out across the globe, your job is to cure and eradicate them before civilization becomes overwhelmed. Unfortunately for us, those illnesses – represented by little cubes placed on city spaces around the board – spread faster than you can say "hazmat suit." Yes, this is a pressure-cooker situation. But luckily, the result is a blast from start to finish. With a laser-focus on strategy and coordination, Pandemic is the definition of good teamwork. There are no awards or pats on the back for individual players; it's all for one, and one for all.



