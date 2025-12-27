These party board games are essential for any New Year's Eve get-together

Breaking out party board games is the perfect way to kick off New Year's Eve, if you ask me; they get everyone talking, laughing, and making memories. Want to level up your NYE get-together? This is how.

I've been rolling dice with my friends and family on New Year's Eve for years now, and 2026 isn't going to be any different. In fact, I'm making a beeline for the following five party board games as 2025 takes its final bow. Besides rubbing shoulders with some of the best board games, these suggestions are easy to learn, quick to play, and won't break the bank.