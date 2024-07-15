Best Buy is actually beating Amazon for PS5 deals ahead of Prime Day

Amazon might be gearing up for its official Prime Day sale, but Best Buy has just unleashed a whole load of counter-offers. There's a whole wad of savings available in the yellow label's 'Black Friday in July' event, but the retailer is beating Amazon pretty consistently in the PS5 game department.

I'm seeing a number of games significantly cheaper at Best Buy compared to Amazon this afternoon, from zombie hacker Dead Island 2 to the more subtle stealth of Metal Gear. With so many of these games down to just $19.99 there's some excellent value on the shelves - and while Amazon might come to meet these prices in its official Prime Day PS5 deals tomorrow, there's little reason to wait.

I don't expect these games to go below $19.99. I've been watching Prime Day gaming deals for years now, and even the cheapest of titles like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection seldom dip below this position. I'm seeing these more as early access to some of the PS5 deals we might be seeing tomorrow, then, and it's well worth diving in ahead of midnight.

Best Buy's sale at a glance

Today's best PS5 deals in Best Buy's Prime Day sale

Dead Island 2 | $29.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - Dead Island 2 has dropped to just $19.99 at Best Buy today - beating Amazon's price by a full $40. This is still a full-priced game over at Bezos's site - weird considering it's taken a pretty permanent price cut over the last six months. Buy it if: ✅ You liked the previous releases

✅ You like melee combat

✅ You want some comedy with your slashing Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like gore Price check: Amazon: $69.99



Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 | $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Best Buy has $20 off this Metal Gear Solid bumper pack, whereas Amazon has only been able to muster a $54.99 price tag. You're much better off going with the big yellow label here. Buy it if: ✅ You want to play the originals

✅ You're prepping for Snake Eater 2024

✅ You want plenty of play time for your cash Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like stealth mechanics Price check: Amazon: $54.99



Sackboy: A Big Adventure | $59.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - It's been a long time coming, but Sackboy: A Big Adventure has finally dropped to $19.99. This is a record-low price on the co-op platformer (a personal favorite in my collection). Amazon is a little behind here, as well, only dropping the game to $39.95 ahead of Prime Day. Buy it if: ✅ You liked Little Big Planet

✅ You want PS5 couch co-op gameplay

✅ You're a platformer fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't like sidescrolling as much Price check: Amazon: $39.95



Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | $49.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Legacy of Thieves is always found in the bargain bin during Prime Day, but Best Buy is getting in there first this year. I don't see prices lower than this $19.99 position on this title during major sales events (and it's not to be taken for granted. If memory serves we only hit $24.99 over Black Friday). Buy it if: ✅ You've played Uncharted 1-3

✅ You want access to The Lost Legacy

✅ You like action adventure Don't buy it if: ❌ You haven't played the earlier games yet Price check: Amazon: $32.99



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | $69.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

Save $42 - This is one I expect will drop its price at Amazon when Prime Day officially rolls in - but why wait when Best Buy can net you a $42 discount already? Amazon is stuck at $46.50 here, whereas Best Buy is at a record-low price. Buy it if: ✅ You like action adventure

✅ You want a story-driven game

✅ You're a Star Wars fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to start with Fallen Order Price check: Amazon: $46.50



Should you wait for Prime Day?

Of course, we don't know just how tomorrow's official Prime Day deals will shake out. I will say, however, that I'm yet to see these games drop below these prices - and I would be very surprised if they did. At the very most, we might see Dead Island 2 skip to $17.99, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor could dwindle down to $24.99. They could also not be included in this year's offers at all (though that's more likely to be the case for something like Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which doesn't take price cuts too often).

These are a safe bet ahead of Prime Day - they will likely only be met with the same prices at Amazon tomorrow - just with a hell of a lot more competition going after them.

