Battlefield 6 is set to get 3 game modes, 2 maps, and a festive makeover before the end of 2025

EA has released the roadmap for Battlefield 6's first season of post-launch content, with two new maps coming before the end of 2025.

Expectations for Battlefield 6 are the highest for the series in a long time, with the developers at the game's various development studios saying all the right things, like how the game is inspired by Battlefield 3 and 4. But as we saw with Halo Infinite , it doesn't matter how good your shooter is in this day and age if you don't give players a reason to keep coming back with new content (although Halo's case was also down to things missing at launch).

Thankfully Battlefield Studios has laid out what we can expect from Battlefield 6 for the rest of 2025. In a post on the EA website, the preview of Season 1 at the very least takes us through to December (although it's unconfirmed when the season will actually end).

(Image credit: EA)

Season 1 of Battlefield 6 kicks off a few weeks after launch on October 28 and will release content in three batches. On October 28, the first phase drops with a new map, titled Blackwell Fields, which is described as "a recently recommissioned American air base in the California badlands" taking place "just as the fires of war from the single-player campaign start to cool." Along with this is the 4v4 Strikepoint mode, which has players face off over multiple objective-based rounds.

The second phase arrives on November 18, with the new map Eastwood, which is "a sleepy, affluent suburb connected to a golf course" in California, and a Limited Time Mode titled Sabotage arriving, which has two teams of eight face off to see who can destroy sites with each taking on an attack and defense role across two rounds. That's not to mention Battle Pickups – powerful, but limited, gear – which will arrive in this phase.

Finally, there's the third phase on December 9 which introduces a new map update to Empire State, giving it a nice festive theme (which is to say it has snow now). There's also set to be another Limited Time Event mode called Ice Lock which "is centered around a mechanic called Freeze."

All three seasons will also come with new weapons, attachments and the like, with EA hinting that not everything has been confirmed for each batch just yet, but there's not much else to go off of other than the "and more" label seen on each section of the roadmap.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors