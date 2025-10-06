After 92 million hours of open beta testing, Battlefield 6 dev says "requests for naval warfare have not gone unnoticed" and it has "over 200 changes" coming in a day one patch

We're now just a few days away from the launch of Battlefield 6, and EA is keen to let you know what changes are in store for the long-awaited FPS in the wake of all the feedback from the August open beta sessions. We've got a couple hundred changes announced for launch, but the devs are already suggesting bigger features – including naval combat and other former series mainstays – could be on the way in the future.

EA says there was a "total of 92,351,578 hours played" during its beta and breaks down some stats about class pick rates, weapon usage, match length, and other key metrics in a new community update. The devs also detail some of the changes they have coming for the main menu, which got pretty mercilessly roasted during the beta period.

A launch day patch will feature "over 200 changes focused on bug fixes, balance improvements, and polish." Key details include that "movement feels more responsive," "recoil has been rebalanced on automatic weapons," and "netcode improvements reduce desync, make time-to-death feel fairer, and address cases of invisible damage."

But it's the teases for what's coming a little further down the Battlefield 6 roadmap that are perhaps most exciting. "Requests for naval warfare have not gone unnoticed," the devs write, "nor have the calls for a certain fan-favorite little helicopter, platoons, and more."

To be clear, none of those features yet have release dates – they're technically not even confirmed yet. But EA clearly wants to make sure that you know fan-favorite features are in consideration for future updates, though I'm sure the return of the Little Bird will cause as much rage as joy in the community.

We'll soon see how Battlefield 6 stacks up among the best FPS games out there.