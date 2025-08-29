After Battlefield 6 beta players spent a week roasting the Netflix-style menus, dev says "we're not going to rebuild our menu from scratch" in time for launch, but "we are looking to improve"

While the Battlefield 6 beta seemed to draw a broadly positive response from fans overall, one aspect seemed to draw nigh-universal criticism: the menus and UI. While the devs aren't willing to promise a complete revamp in time for launch, they are aiming to make some improvements based on the biggest pieces of feedback.

"I can't say exactly what we'll fix," technical director Christian Buhl tells our friends at PC Gamer. "You know, we're not going to rebuild our menu from scratch, obviously, between now and launch, but we are looking to improve [based on] some of the biggest feedback." Buhl adds that "it's probably still going to be a little bit clunky when we launch, but we're going to continue to improve it going forward."

That's still a bit vague, but it is more specific than the way the devs addressed the UI complaints earlier this month. The game's Netflix-style UI has a similar maximalist look to many current online games, which I still suspect there's some focus-tested, engagement-driven reasoning for, but it still can make it unnecessarily annoying to reach the content you're actually looking for.

At least Battlefield 6 is going old-school in one way, by including free custom, persistent servers at launch. If I can actually dig into a server browser for a brand-new AAA game released in 2025, I might be able to forgive any amount of aggressively modern menu design.

