Battlefield 6 will have free custom, persistent servers at launch and fans are ecstatic: "That's a big W right there"

Our prayers have been answered. Battlefield 6 will have persistent servers in the form of its Portal creations. This means you'll be able to search for and join your favorite servers even if no one is currently playing on them.

In a new article on Twitter, all about Portal, Battlefield reveals: "Included with game purchase, players will also have the ability to make their hosted servers persistent, so it's always listed in the browser for easy access."

Portal is a free-to-use tool that allows you to create and customize your own maps and match types for Battlefield 2042 and, soon, Battlefield 6. Portal itself is only available on PC, but it allows you to create games for both consoles and PC – just be aware you'll need to keep console limitations in mind if you want to be able to play with PS5 and Xbox Series players, so no 128-player battles.

EA has previously stated that Portal's maps will be accessible right from the Battlefield 6 main menu, meaning you won't need to load into a separate app just to play custom games. This latest news that the servers will have the ability to be persistent is also great news for anyone who, like me, grew up playing 24/7 Metro Rush matches on Battlefield 3 .

This news is being received very well by Battlefield fans. "Holy crap… Custom Servers in Battlefield 6 will be free with game purchase and you can make them persistent?" writes one on Twitter. "That’s a big W right there."

