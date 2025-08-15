Battlefield 6 players' complaints about UI are sinking in as devs promise main menu will be "constantly tweaked and refined," plus bigger maps than the beta will definitely arrive at launch

The second half of the Battlefield 6 beta is well underway, and by now the devs had enough time to really let the feedback sink in. Early responses? Well, the UI is set to be tweaked, refined, and updated constantly, and the bigger maps that everyone wishes were in the beta are definitely going to be there at launch.

The devs have previously promised that bigger maps are coming, even as players keep roasting the teeny tiny maps in the beta. In an interview with Charlie Intel, the devs confirm that those bigger Battlefield 6 maps will be available at launch, with one adding that they "have a lot of variety in this package from modes, from maps, from locations, from size, from different types of play styles."

One other key complaint from the beta is the main menu UI, which has drawn such criticism for its "Netflix" aesthetic that players are already designing their own replacement mock-ups. How dedicated EA is to this overall layout remains to be seen – it's present in a lot of other online games, too, which I presume there's some sort of focus-tested, engagement-driven reason for – but what you see in the beta is definitely not set in stone.

"I just want you to understand that it's not hard-coded UI that you're talking about right now, so it's very dynamic," creative director Thomas Anderson adds in that same interview (via Dexerto). "We could listen to feedback and act in seconds to something that feels like it's troubling. We can always tune those things. So it's not a big problem for us to have our ears to the ground and be very dynamic and open with those things." He also notes that the main menu tiles will be "constantly tweaked and refined."

Who knows, if all this is on the table maybe we can get a Battlefield 6 server browser after all.