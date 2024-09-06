Larian reminds Baldur's Gate 3 fans that Patch 7 isn't the RPG's final update, but it's not saying anything else yet: "The chefs must cook"

Now that the long-awaited Patch 7 has finally come to Baldur's Gate 3 , players are curious about the RPG's future - and Larian Studios is here to remind the community that there's still more to come.

Patch 7 features a variety of changes and exciting new content. From fresh endings for Dark Urge Tavs to integrated mod support, the patch seems to have it all and then some. But Larian said in July that the update wouldn't be the RPG's final patch , and is now reassuring fans it's still got plans.

"Good news kids," writes publishing director Michael "Cromwelp" Douse in a post. "It's not the final update." He doesn't specify what's arriving in any future patches, however. "We ain’t gonna talk about what’s coming for the game because it puts undue pressure on the devs, but there are things we’ve said we’ll do that are still coming, and the chefs must cook." Thankfully, at least some of the upcoming content isn't actually all that mysterious.

We ain’t gonna talk about what’s coming for the game because it puts undue pressure on the devs, but there are things we’ve said we’ll do that are still coming, and the chefs must cook.September 6, 2024

Alongside today's patch notes , the developers explained what they had announced back in July, namely that they "still have a few things up our sleeve - including many community-requested features like crossplay and a photo mode." Despite there being more updates in the works after Patch 7, however, Larian confirms the true end is still near for Baldur's Gate 3. "Eventually all stories must come to an end," the post says.

"As Swen said during last week’s PAX West panel in Seattle - our final live panel for Baldur’s Gate 3 - it’s time for the team to go back to our cave and hang the armour on the wall while we focus on bringing you our next project," Larian adds. As a dedicated fan of the RPG myself, this is bittersweet news. There will sadly be a capital-F Final update one day soon-ish, but it's also exciting to consider how the team's next two projects will unfold.

