"Someone will find a way": Baldur's Gate 3 fans are determined to change a certain bard's fate as Larian reminds them "there is only death" surrounding the Dark Urge

The long-awaited Patch 7 has finally arrived to Baldur's Gate 3 , and fans are discovering that Larian Studios was actually serious about one beloved bard's fate remaining unchanged at the hands of the Dark Urge - much to their dismay.

This article contains story spoilers for Dark Urge playthroughs of Baldur's Gate 3.

Patch 7 is massive, but it's especially big for Dark Urge players - with new evil endings, there are plenty of fresh bloody routes for more chaotically inclined fans to embark on. Not all are happy with the changes, though. Back in July, Larian revealed some of what was to come in yesterday's update - including one line in particular that left Alfira stans with false hope. It hinted that "a certain bard" would be able to "join the party as a controllable character."

She was never meant to be a permanent addition, however - Larian stressed that she was only a member of the party "temporarily, of course." Those key words didn't stop hopeful fans from expecting a far less gore-y end for the kind bard. The studio caught on to these expectations, prompting a sad reminder from developers to any soft-hearted Dark Urge players alongside Larian's extensive patch notes - Alfira must still, unfortunately, die.

The devs write that they "remember clearly" stating that Alfira would be able to join the Dark Urge's party as a controllable character - "TEMPORARILY" only. "It would seem some of you didn’t pick up what we were putting down. There are no new companions. There is only death." Unsurprisingly, fans aren't satisfied with Larian's grim reminder - and as highlighted in a recent Reddit thread, they're taking matters into their own blood-stained hands.

"Don't worry," comments one player. "I'm sure someone will find a way to break the game to keep her." Responses include various theories on how the Dark Urge can possibly proceed through the game while keeping Alfira alive. Others simply look forward to the future and the undeniable solutions fans will create themselves: "Mods coming soon!" I personally can't wait to see what unfolds myself - especially as official mod support was just integrated.

After Baldur's Gate 3, Larian says "the quality bar was set high" - now the studio's figuring out "how to raise it even higher" with its next game