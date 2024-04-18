After leaving D&D behind, Baldur's Gate 3 dev confirms its next two projects are original IP, which could be good news for fans of its long-running RPG series

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios is working on two new projects that will both be original IP.

Larian announced that it wouldn't be making Baldur's Gate 3 DLC or Baldur's Gate 4 in March, saying it was going to "start making a new thing." We still don't know what that new thing is, but we know now that there's two of them, after some confusing comments last month about laying the groundwork for a "very big RPG that will dwarf them all."

In a new community update, Larian said its next RPG would be its "best work ever" and revealed there are two new projects in development that will both be original Larian IP.

"As an independent studio since 1996, we value the freedom to follow our creativity wherever it leads. In this case, after six years in the Forgotten Realms and much discussion and rumination, we've decided to seize this opportunity to develop our own IPs. We're currently working on two new projects and we couldn't be more excited about what the future has in store."

Larian's wording makes it unclear whether either of the two projects in its development pipeline are brand new IP or based on existing IP. If either one of them is the latter, then we're almost certainly getting a new Divinity game - unless of course Larian is planning to shock the world with a revival of its 1997 RTS game The LED Wars. But more likely it would be a new Divinity game, which would rock!

It would also rock to see a completely unshackled Larian conceive an entirely new IP from the collective and tremendous experience of its 28-year run as an independent studio. Either way, it sounds like Larian fans are getting fed.

As for Baldur's Gate 3, Patch 7 is adding "improved evil endings" even if you're not playing Dark Urge as well as cross-play and photo mode. That said, it won't be getting any major expansions, at least not any developed by Larian, and D&D IP holder Hasbro is already talking to potential partners about Baldur's Gate 4.

