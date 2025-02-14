Ubisoft's revenue is way down, but Assassin's Creed Shadows might save it as preorders track alongside Odyssey's 10 million-copy haul

Ubisoft's revenue took a nosedive last year, but the incoming Assassin's Creed Shadows might just turn things around.

Ubisoft just released its financial results for the nine-month period ending on December 31, 2024, and things weren't looking great for the Star Wars Outlaws and XDefiant publisher. Over the last three fiscal quarters, the company made €990 million (roughly $1.035 billion), which was a 31.4% drop from the same period the year before.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot had some optimistic news, though, revealing that pre-orders for stealthy stabathon Assassin's Creed Shadows are "in line with those of Assassin's Creed Odyssey," the second best-selling entry in the series, which eventually moved 10 million copies by 2020 and has likely been hitting new peaks since. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is still the one to beat.

"I want to commend the incredible talent and dedication of the entire Assassin’s Creed's team, who are working tirelessly to ensure that Shadows delivers on the promise of what is the franchise's most ambitious entry yet," Guillemot continued. GamesRadar+'s hands-on time with Assassin's Creed Shadows was just as positive, praising Yasuke's badass combat and the Japan-set open-world's attention to detail.

On a more dour note, Guillemot also said he wasn't done with his "cost reduction program" that saw hundreds of people laid off and several studios shut down in the last year. "We plan to pursue our efforts in FY26," Guillemot said, "going beyond the initial target by a significant margin."

Assassin's Creed Shadows comes out on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on March 20.

Can it sneak into our list of the best Assassin’s Creed games so far?