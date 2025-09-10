New Assassin's Creed Shadows update lets you skip time, level up to 100, and dress up as Ezio, which is more than enough for me to reinstall this game before its Claws of Awaji DLC

Ubisoft has revealed the full patch notes for Assassin's Creed Shadows update 1.1.1, and wouldn't you know it, Ezio duds and an assassin cat are everything I needed to reinstall this game before its Claws of Awaji DLC releases next week.

Assassin's Creed Shadows' 1.1.1 update will be available on all platforms on September 11, and it's a chunky one. On PS5, it'll require 12.94 GB of hard drive space, 33 GB on Xbox Series X, 24 GB on Mac, 17 GB on Steam, and a whopping 42 GB on other PC storefronts.

Ubisoft bills 1.1.1 as a support patch for Claws of Awaji, but I think that's selling itself short. Sure, it raises the level cap to 100 and gives all players the new Bo staff for free in anticipation of the DLC, but there's also stuff in 1.1.1 that has nothing to do with Claws of Awaji that's very much worth highlighting.

Chiefly, I need that Ezio robe and hood in my life, immediately. You can get the throwback cosmetics by starting the new Sanctuary project and completing Anomalies, which will also get you the new Rooftop Cat pet for your hideout, which is just about the cutest thing I've ever seen.

Ezio clothes and assassin cat are tough acts to follow, but there's more in 1.1.1. The update will add new Mythic and Artifact gear qualities "improved scouts" that will be able to reveal viewpoints and safehouses, plus two additional upgrade levels that'll "accelerate Hideout growth, improve crafting capability by making Gold more accessible, and directly enhance Naoe, Yasuke, and their allies, making them more effective in both combat and exploration."

This feels like something that should've been in the base game at launch, but Assassin's Creed Shadows 1.1.1 will finally let you skip time by upgrading the Nando to level 2 and meditating, giving you the option to advance forward to the next 6 o'clock, either AM or PM.

And finally, the new update will completely remove all fog from a region once all viewpoints have been discovered, which is something players have been requesting since launch.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, it seems like a solid update designed to whet your appetite before Claws of Awaji. Admittedly, I didn't think there was anything that could pull me back to this massive game barring DLC, but what can I say, I'm a sucker for cats.

Assassin's Creed Shadows' expansion has a Metal Gear Solid-inspired boss fight that officially made me the best assassin in Awaji