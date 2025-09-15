New Assassin's Creed Shadows update lets you dress up as series icon Ezio – if you can stomach grinding "for weeks" to complete his full set, that is, but "at least it's free"

Ubisoft recently dropped a big new update for Assassin's Creed Shadows, which lets you skip time, level up to 100, and dress up as Ezio – but actually obtaining the series icon's outfit isn't so simple, apparently.

The Ezio set comes as four new throwback pieces for Naoe, including the Renaissance Hood, Renaissance Robes, Eagle Head, and Charm of Firenze. It's safe to say that fans were excited to see the cosmetics come to Assassin's Creed Shadows, with online posts showing the outfit off in action. "Yo," as one thrilled player oh so aptly put it in a comment under such a thread on Reddit, "that is fire." Sadly, though, actually getting the set requires a bit of a grind.

"A bit" might be an understatement, really. As a disappointed fan points out in response to a screenshot of the Ezio set, "So now we have to grind for weeks to get Legacy Outfits." They aren't wrong, either – players basically need to complete weekly quests, known as Assassin's Creed Shadows and Anomalies (or, biweekly in accordance with the most recent changes that see things refresh each Monday and Thursday), for fragments... then rinse and repeat.

It isn't difficult, necessarily, just time-consuming – and that's what some fans aren't happy to hear. A separate thread sees a player ask, "Does it really take weeks to get the fragments, or is there another faster way?" Comments see people responding that, "Yeah, they take a while," with one telling the poster they theoretically "should have the project done in 2.5-3 weeks" if they consistently "do the new Anomalies" as they're made available.

Not all to do with the shiny new Ezio set is doom and gloom, however. As one grateful fan writes, "At least it's free" – an understandable position to take in the era of subscription-based models and microtransactions galore, if you ask me. I'll take the grind on myself as long as it means I don't have to shell out any more of my real money, honestly. In the grand scheme of things, I suppose a few weeks isn't that long…

