Assassin’s Creed Shadows' DLC wraps up 2 storylines left open in the base RPG, but devs aren't closing the door completely: "You can always reopen things"

Despite being a mammoth, at least 35-hour RPG, Assassin's Creed Shadows had a few loose ends by the time its main story wrapped. Not to worry, though - the first Assassin's Creed Shadows DLC is tying up two unfinished storylines in particular.

The blockbuster open-world game's first expansion, Claws of Awaji, comes out on September 16 and promises to add at least 10 hours of more stealthy stabbing in a slightly spookier new location this time. But Claws of Awaji content director Simon Arsenault recently explained it's also acting as a conclusion to some of the base game's mysteries, not just a bolted-on extra.

Speaking to IGN, Arsenault says the expansion will mainly focus on the mysterious third box left unfound by the time Shadows' credits roll and Naoe's missing mother, who might just be on Awaji island. "We're trying to make a closure for now, give Naoe a closure for her personal story," Arsenault explained.

Meanwhile, Yasuke is still focused on his ongoing "Templar hunt" and is dealing with his own stuff, but this time he's "more in as a support role to Naoe emotionally." Still, unlike the base game's fragmented journeys, both protagonists are "on one path together" in the DLC.

While Claws of Awaji is giving emotional closure to Assassin's Creed Shadows' unfinished storylines, Arsenault doesn't shut the door entirely on new stuff, either.

"You can always reopen things, we've seen TV shows do it, we've seen movies do it," he added. "It's easy to do. So there's nothing closing the door completely. But we can expect at least to have proper closure to Naoe's story."

For more, check out the Assassin's Creed Shadows roadmap to find out what else is coming to the Ubisoft hit.