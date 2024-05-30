Assassin's Creed Shadows, Star Wars Outlaws, and XDefiant headline Ubisoft Forward showcase during Summer Game Fest

Ubisoft Forward is officially set for June 10 during the Summer Game Fest schedule for 2024, and the publisher is promising more info on Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin's Creed Shadows, and XDefiant as part of the event.

The Ubisoft Forward show will broadcast at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST on the publisher's official Twitch and YouTube channels. A 30-minute pre-show will be "focusing on upcoming updates for live games," while an aftershow will offer "a deeper look at some of the upcoming games." The official announcement includes details on how you can earn in-game items in a variety of Ubisoft games by watching on Twitch.

Ubisoft says the show will be "offering up exclusive looks at Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin's Creed Shadows, XDefiant, and more." The first two games in that list are very much expected, but XDefiant is a bit weirder. The free-to-play FPS already launched earlier this month, but this showcase could offer more details on the game's live service roadmap.

As far as other upcoming Ubisoft games we might see here, a load of mobile titles including The Division Resurgence, Rainbow Six Mobile, and Assassin's Creed Jade could certainly drop in. It's been a while since we've seen the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, too. Other announced projects, like Assassin's Creed Hexe and The Division 3, feel like much longer shots. And personally, I'm not convinced we're ever seeing Beyond Good and Evil 2 again. (Though I hope I'm wrong.)

