Arthurian action RPG Tides of Annihiliation explains its Chinese twist on King Arthur

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And explains how combat is still at the heart of the game

The developers behind anticipated action RPG Tides of Annihilation have explained how the game reinvents the Arthurian myth from a new perspective, all while keeping combat at the heart of the experience.

Speaking during the Future Games Show at Gamescom, Ary Chen co-CEO at developer Eclipse Glow Games and game director of Tides of Annihilation, explained that the team "did not want simply to reproduce the existing mythology of King Arthur in its entirety." Instead, they "wanted to approach it from the perspective of Chinese developers, and transform it into a fantasy game. Although the game is based on Arthurian legend, the entire story has been reinterpreted from our perspective.

The game focuses on Gwyndolyn, a normal, modern woman who is thrown into an interdimensional conflict. But while her story and the studio's interpretation of the King Arthur myth is important, Chen says combat is "at the ehart of the experience too."

"This is ultimately an action game," he explains. "We want as many players as possible to experience the enjoyment of action games when they play it. For that reason, we have carefully refined the combat system. This includes the Knight system, which gives players access to a greater variety of character builds. Players can combine these elements to create many different combat styles."

Tides of Annihilation is coming to PS5,

If you're looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.

Ali Jones
Ali Jones
Managing Editor, News

I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.

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