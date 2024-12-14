Naughty Dog's new sci-fi adventure Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet was inspired by two of the greatest sci-fi anime classics of all time
Neil Druckmann says he was inspired by Cowboy Bebop and Akira
Naughty Dog's next project, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, was inspired by Cowboy Bebop and Akira, inarguably two of the most beloved anime classics of all time.
The announcement of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet capped off an extraordinarily jam-packed night of reveals at last night's Game Awards 2024, which just happened to be the show's 10th anniversary. For some folks, the biggest announcement was the long-awaited full reveal of The Witcher 4, for other people of taste, it was Okami 2. Personally, I was most excited to finally see what Naughty Dog has been working on for the last few years, and it didn't disappoint.
The four-minute trailer revealed protagonist Jordan A. Mun, a bounty hunter stranded on an isolated planet. The visuals and animation are astounding, and I have no doubt Naughty Dog is going to once again push the envelope with the storytelling, but I'm even more excited today than I was last night, because now I know Druckmann and co. are studying the classics.
Druckmann revealed in an interview with The New York Times that Hajima Yatate's groundbreaking and enduring neo-noi sci-fi Western series Cowboy Bebop and the seminal cyberpunk 1988 movie Akira inspired the making of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. If you want to make a sci-fi story about a space-traveling bounty hunter, it's hard to imagine a better pair of stories to draw from.
