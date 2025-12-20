Dispatch cut a KPop Demon Hunters-style character who "looked like a Saja Boy undercover," devs say: "We should do that for Season 2. If there is a Season 2."

Dispatch almost included a character that would've fit right into the world of Netflix's animated musical phenomenon, KPop Demon Hunters.

Dispatch writer and AdHoc Studio co-founder Pierre Shorette revealed as much in an interview with Eurogamer, explaining that the team had an idea for a hero called Winter, a "K-pop star" with a "Korean idol-y face" who "looked like a Saja Boy undercover."

Nick Herman, game director and fellow studio co-founder, instead disagreed and recalled that Winter "dressed like a Japanese homeless man." But Shorette set the record straight: "But the vibe was one of those homeless people where you're like, damn, you should be on a runway."

Of course, there was no way for AdHoc to have known that 2025 would be the year that KPop Demon Hunters was literally everywhere, and they told the publication they agree, in hindsight, it was a big missed opportunity to cut them. But it's not too late for Winter, or a similar idea, to come back.

"We actually had a love triangle with him," Shorette said. "He was the one everyone was after. Yeah that would have been great. We should do that for Season 2. If there is a Season 2!"

The TellTale-style superhero workplace comedy has been a massive, and somewhat surprising success for its developers. The game sold over one million copies in just 10 days, way faster than they had expected, potentially making a second season ever more likely. It's since passed the two million sales mark.

Dispatch is currently available on PC and PS5 with a Nintendo Switch port coming in January, 2026.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Steam will always dominate over the Epic Games Store because people don't want to "cheat on [their] home library with some other shop," says Witchfire lead