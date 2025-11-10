After selling 1 million copies in just 10 days, devs behind story-driven episodic superhero game Dispatch need to "think about" season 2: "That was a question mark 3 weeks ago"

One of the bigger surprise hits this year has been Dispatch, the superhero-comedy narrative adventure from AdHoc Games. Season 1 kicked off in late October, and people have been loving it, to the point the team are coming to the realization they'll need to work out what the next installment looks like.

Speaking on the Friends Per Second podcast (spotted by TheGamer), AdHoc co-founder and Dispatch co-director Nick Herman mentions the possibility of more episodes is very much closer to reality now that the project has crossed the one million sales milestone. "We're going to have to at least think about season 2 now," he states. "That was a question mark three weeks ago."

He adds it's a "very cool problem to have," and he's right. Releases like Dispatch, where the game itself is somewhat experimental, and the rollout happens over an extended period as episodes are released weekly, don't often get such attention and excitement.

Dispatch - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Throw in that it's the debut project from AdHoc, and this is a truly heroic feat. The studio is currently in the middle of working on a couple of other games: an unnamed collaboration with Critical Role set in Exandria, and a continuation of the latent Telltale series The Wolf Among Us.

The latter is unfinished business for the team, as Herman and several other developers at AdHoc come from the original iteration of Telltale Games. The Wolf Among Us 2 is to be published by Telltale still, while Critical Role Productions will put out the Exandria game. Dispatch is handled entirely by AdHoc, no doubt making it a priority for the coming months and years.

