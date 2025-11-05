Another win for story-driven single-player games as superhero comedy Dispatch sells a "pretty good" 1 million copies in 10 days

Superhero comedy Dispatch hasn't even released its eight planned episodes yet but it’s already selling like hotcakes. Developer AdHoc Studio confirmed that the narrative-focused game has sold 1 million copies in its first 10 days.

In keeping with the joking tone of the game, AdHoc made the announcement in a November 3 post on Bluesky, saying that while it isn’t 80 million copies in two days, the milestone is "still pretty good." That’s putting it lightly considering Dispatch is the first game from the studio, which was founded in 2018.

The people behind AdHoc, however, aren’t exactly new to the video game scene. Founders Michael Choung, Nick Herman, Dennis Lenart, and Pierre Shorette all worked at Telltale Games on projects like The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us. Telltale’s style of choice-based storytelling is on clear display in Dispatch, and the game is meeting a demand for the type of narrative-focused games that have been missing since that studio’s closure in 2018 (before its less successful revival in 2019).

Another big draw of Dispatch is the collaboration with hit Dungeons and Dragons show Critical Role. A number of the show’s members are high-profile voice actors — including The Last of Us Part 2’s Laura Bailey — now lending their talents to Dispatch. In its fourth campaign and with multiple animated shows on Amazon Prime, Critical Role has never been bigger, and its fanbase has shown up big in support of Dispatch.

There's also the involvement of Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul and Tony Award winner Jeffrey Wright as major characters.

With an 84 on Metacritic, Dispatch is clearly doing something right. Its episodic structure is also likely part of its success. Just as in television, the decision to release on a weekly basis has meant that word of mouth for the game has only grown since the first two episodes dropped on October 22. With one week left before its final two episodes drop, Dispatch’s sales are sure to inch ever closer to AdHoc’s fabled 80 million.

