Sci-fi action-adventure Pragmata shows off android companion Diana's hacking skills in combat

Pragmata was first announced all the way back in 2020 during the PS5 reveal event, but after several delays it dropped off the radar completely in 2023. Now Capcom's sci-fi action-adventure is back with a confirmed 2026 release date, and during the Future Games Show at gamescom, we took a closer look at the latest gameplay footage with producer Edvin Edso.

Pragmata is set in a Lunar station researching Lunafilament, a material that can be used to make anything as long as you have to data to build it. When this station suddenly goes dark, a team that includes spacefarer Hugh Williams is sent to investigate, but a lunar quake strikes shortly after landing to separate him from his team as he falls deep into the station.

Hugh is badly injured but is discovered and saved by Diana, a unique android built from Lunafilament, known as a Pragmata. The two must work together to survive attacks from the station's AI Bots so they can get Hugh back to Earth, but despite her young appearance she gives off some serious M3GAN vibes and is more than capable of holding her own – this is not Dad Space by any means!

The combat system uses both of their abilities to complement each other, as Diana can hack enemies' through a grid-based minigame to open their armor and expose weak spots, which Hugh can then shoot with his arsenal of weapons. This also extends to exploration, as Diana uses her hacking skills on the station's systems to open up new paths, while Hugh's thrusters help them hover around the station as well as dodge enemy attacks.

Pragmata is due to release on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam at some point in 2026, but you can wishlist it now on Steam to keep updated with the latest news and visit the Gameplay section of the official Pragmata website to try Diana's hacking minigame for yourself.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.