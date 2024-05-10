Hideo Kojima says Mad Max creator George Miller is "my God, and the SAGA that he tells is my Bible" in totally normal Furiosa verdict

Hideo Kojima has shared his completely normal verdict on Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, calling director George Miller his "God."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is of course the latest installment in Miller's post-apocalyptic action film series, and it's releasing in theaters on May 24. However, Kojima managed to have "witnessed" it early, and if his first impressions are anything to go by, this is going to be quite the movie.

"Witnessed 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'! This movie, which easily surpasses 'MAD' and even past 'FURY', is at its 'MAX' (masterpiece)!" Kojima said. "Ever since I saw the first film when I was 16 years old, George Miller has saved me, encouraged me, and changed my way of life countless times. He is my God, and the SAGA that he tells is my Bible."

Listen, Kojima can deify whomever he so chooses, and there are certainly less dignified choices than the creator of one of the most popular end enduring media franchises of all time - not to mention one who appeared in Death Stranding 2 - but there's no denying this is an entertaining response to a movie to say the least. The attached images are also quite a wild ride.

At the same time, though, it's entirely in character for Kojima, a game developer known as much for his own personal eccentricities as much as his unconventional games. He's also known for reviewing movies on Twitter, with his most recent before Furiosa being Godzilla x Kong, which he called "very touching."

