Detonate codes (December 2025) for free Spins

Detonate codes can give you a helpful boost ahead of your rivals, as you duke it out on the frantic battleground. Bomb Tag is the name of the game here, so you'll need to get those explosives onto your opponents then maintain mobility and keep your distance until they explode!



The promos available in this combat action game will add free spins to your account, either the regular or Lucky variety, which you can then use to unlock new abilities via RNG to deploy in this Roblox experience. If you want to improve your arsenal, here are the latest codes for Detonate and how to redeem them.



All Detonate codes

The following Detonate codes can be claimed to receive rewards:

DTNTISTHEBEST – 10x Spin Ability

S0LOR1N – 5x Lucky Spins [first 0 is zero, second O is the letter, 1 is one]

GRUNIONDAGREAT – 10x Spin Ability

RELEASE – 5x Lucky Spins

We currently have a selection of codes for Detonate, which will give you either regular Spins or Lucky Spins that can be used to get fresh abilities, without having to spend Studs on them. These can give you powers such as Smoke Grenade, Banana Peel, and Bomb Toss, though if you want to be able to hold more than one at a time then you'll need to spend some Robux to unlock additional inventory slots.

How to redeem Detonate codes

To redeem Detonate codes, you just have to tap the Codes gift icon at the end of the bottom row on screen, which will bring up the Codes screen. On there you can use the Code here... text box to enter each promo, before hitting the Redeem! button to receive your reward – a notification will confirm if this was successful or not, though it won't actually tell you what you've earned. Codes in Detonate are not case-sensitive so you don't need to worry about capitalization, though some contain a mixture of letters and numbers so make sure you're using the correct characters.

Expired Detonate codes

no expired codes

At the time of writing there are only a handful of Detonate codes and none of them have expired yet, so this list is currently empty. However, promos don't tend to stick around in the long term, so make sure you redeem any codes that are valid as soon as possible because you might not get the opportunity later.

