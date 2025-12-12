Where Winds Meet An Unholy Prophecy walkthrough guide

Where Winds Meet An Unholy Prophecy is a quest in Kaifeng and might be one of the game's most intriguing Legacy Quests. These are some of the more mysterious stories in the game and, unfortunately, this also one of its most frustrating, as the steps are incredibly vague, and the spike traps you encounter during it can be deadly.

Like the How to solve the Where Winds Meet wall puzzle this isn't a clear process, so this An Unholy Prophecy guide for Where Winds Meet can make things easier every step of the way. From how to unlock it, to searching to traces of the God of Killing, to how to find the Armored Sentinel.

How to unlock An Unholy Prophecy in Where Winds Meet

(Image credit: NetEase)

An Unholy Prophecy is a Kaifeng Legacy quest, which means you need to have unlocked the Kaifeng area by progressing the main story to start it. Then, once you reach Kaifeng, head southwest and speak to the Wayfarer at the campsite in Jadewood Court.