How to leave a guild in Where Winds Meet

Being a member of a guild in Where Winds Meet has a lot of benefits, including being rewarded for just taking part in activities you were going to anyway. There's even an exclusive guild shop you get access to, where you can use guild Treasure Tokens to purchase items.

However, the guild life isn't for everyone, as you do need to be a somewhat regular player to contribute funds. Also, as there are three different types of guild (combat, leisure, and exploration), you may have joined a guild that favors an activity you don't really engage with, so you could be missing out on even more rewards.

If that's the case, you might want to leave a guild in Where Winds Meet to join another, create your own, or simply fare its Xuxian lands solo. Thankfully, it's fairly easy to leave a guild once you know which menu to look in.

How to leave a Where Winds Meet guild

To leave a guild in Where Winds Meet, you just have to press the 'Leave Guild' option in the 'Member Roster' tab of your guild menu. If you're the person who created the guild, this option will say 'Abandon Guild' instead. Either way, it's the 'V' key on PC, the Triangle button on PS5, and mobile players should just have to tap the text.

The exact path to find to this menu and leave a guild is:

Open the main menu Choose the 'Guild' option under the social section at the bottom Pick the 'Member Roster' tab on the left Select the 'View' option on the right (R3 on PS5) Look at the bottom of the screen and select the 'Leave Guild' option.

Just note that once you leave a guild, there's a six hour cooldown in place before you can join a new one. So to make the most of your time, you may want to leave at the end of your session, then go guild-hunting the next day.

Based on my experience, Treasure Tokens and unlocked techniques do carry over between guilds, but depending on the level of the next guild you join, it might not have the same techniques available as your old one. These don't carry over in between seasons though, so don't panic if you start a season and everything's gone. That just means it's time to start working on your guild again!

