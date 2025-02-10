Think twice before causing too much trouble in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, because Henry can and will get executed, and there's a heartbreaking cutscene for it
Those fines look pretty enticing in comparison
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 takes crime very seriously – so seriously, in fact, that if you wind up in a bit too much trouble, you might end up getting poor Henry executed.
It's not easy to get away with crime in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and protagonist Henry can be faced with a number of consequences depending on just how troublesome his actions were, from being put in the stocks and damaging his reputation, to being branded as a criminal. However, the very worst-case scenario is being hanged, which results in a genuinely heartbreaking cutscene where Henry looks just as upset as you'd imagine.
Highlighted by Twitter account @NikTekOfficial, you can watch the scene below. It opens with Henry looking forlorn in a cell, before being led through the audience, who are all cheering for his punishment. He looks positively terrified as the hangman prepares him for the execution, and takes one last look at the sky above as birds fly by before the stool he's stood on is kicked from beneath him. Poor guy, he didn't choose to commit those crimes the player made him do. As the screen goes black, you're given a game over screen, which reads: "You have been executed for your crimes."
If you commit multiple crimes in Kingdom Come Deliverance II, you will get a full execution cutscene. This is impressive! pic.twitter.com/m5IX7hUQ1JFebruary 5, 2025
Most players will probably seek to avoid this scene – GamesRadar+'s Andrew Brown found Henry's life tough enough after being hit with a massive fine for stealing a lute, and comparatively, he got let off easily. You've got to hand it to the devs for the attention to detail of including it at all though, even if you're not about leading Henry through a life of crime.
If you're just getting started on Warhorse Studios' new RPG, be sure to check out our top Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 tips and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 best weapons guide.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
As PSN outages subside, Capcom is extending the next Monster Hunter Wilds open beta for an extra day as the "test period was cut short"
Elden Ring's seamless co-op modder takes their talents to Dark Souls 3, letting you "play with friends" from start to finish with "no resummoning or interruptions"