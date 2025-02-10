Think twice before causing too much trouble in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, because Henry can and will get executed, and there's a heartbreaking cutscene for it

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 takes crime very seriously – so seriously, in fact, that if you wind up in a bit too much trouble, you might end up getting poor Henry executed.

It's not easy to get away with crime in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and protagonist Henry can be faced with a number of consequences depending on just how troublesome his actions were, from being put in the stocks and damaging his reputation, to being branded as a criminal. However, the very worst-case scenario is being hanged, which results in a genuinely heartbreaking cutscene where Henry looks just as upset as you'd imagine.

Highlighted by Twitter account @NikTekOfficial, you can watch the scene below. It opens with Henry looking forlorn in a cell, before being led through the audience, who are all cheering for his punishment. He looks positively terrified as the hangman prepares him for the execution, and takes one last look at the sky above as birds fly by before the stool he's stood on is kicked from beneath him. Poor guy, he didn't choose to commit those crimes the player made him do. As the screen goes black, you're given a game over screen, which reads: "You have been executed for your crimes."

If you commit multiple crimes in Kingdom Come Deliverance II, you will get a full execution cutscene. This is impressive! pic.twitter.com/m5IX7hUQ1JFebruary 5, 2025

Most players will probably seek to avoid this scene – GamesRadar+'s Andrew Brown found Henry's life tough enough after being hit with a massive fine for stealing a lute , and comparatively, he got let off easily. You've got to hand it to the devs for the attention to detail of including it at all though, even if you're not about leading Henry through a life of crime.

