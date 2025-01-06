It's about sending a message: Elden Ring fan waits for Nightreign by no-hitting Shadow of the Erdtree's Messmer on NG+7 difficulty with a new weapon every single day

One FromSoftware diehard is passing the time by completing a no-hit clear of Shadow of the Erdtree DLC boss Messmer the Impaler every single day until Elden Ring: Nightreign comes out.

Elden Ring: Nightreign is the next FromSoftware game, surprise announced during The Game Awards last year. It feels weird writing last year already, but the good news is it's coming out sometime this year, with a network test of some kind coming ahead of launch, so hopefully we don't have too long to wait.

As noticed by TheGamer , rather than sitting around and speculating on what bosses the game could contain, YouTube user chickensandwich420 – an excellent name – is practicing for the boss rush of Nightreign by facing off against Messmer every single day until June. If we get to June and Nightreign still isn't out, they've said they'll move on to different bosses since the upcoming game features foes from other FromSoftware games, too.

They're doing all these Messmer clears without taking a single point of damage, and they're even taking weapon recommendations from commenters to keep things fresh, so you can check in every day to see what new tools they use to beat this beloved boss.

Day 22 of no hitting Messmer until ER:Nightreign releases(Sacred Relic Sword) - YouTube Watch On

I've not even gotten to Messmer in Shadow of the Erdtree yet. The DLC is so tough that I'm back in the Lands Between clearing up everything I've missed in Elden Ring's base game to get some extra levels before I go back, all while this person is making one of the main bosses look easy. They dance around all the fast snake attacks and never get greedy. Oh, and they're doing it on NG+7 difficulty, so it's as hard as it could reasonably be.

Our chicken sandwich hero is currently on day 22 of their self-imposed challenge. They'll need to do 140 more days to make it to June, which is a tall task, but they previously beat Maliketh every day for over a month while waiting for the DLC to launch, so they've definitely got staying power.

I've been itching to play through all of FromSoftware's games since Demon's Souls in release order to see how they've evolved over the years, so that may be how I pass the time. We'll see if I can beat them all by the time Nightreign comes out.

