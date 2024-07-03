"I was robbed of the fight": Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree player suffers an empty victory after the final boss glitches out and takes 32,000 damage in one hit

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree spoilers ahead! Turn back if you haven't beaten the DLC and don't want anything spoiled.

An Elden Ring player got incredibly lucky fighting the final boss in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, winning the battle due to a glitch that dealt 32,000 damage in a single hit and felled the otherwise extremely challenging enemy in an instant.

I say "lucky," but that doesn't seem to be how Reddit user Gneurshk__ feels about the situation. "What the fuck!? I was robbed of the fight!!!" reads a Reddit post showing the incredibly imposing Promised Consort Radahn being taken down in a single glitchy hit.

I suppose it's absolutely reasonable to view this as a loss, as quite literally the culmination of a grueling campaign filled with triumphs over monumental challenges is stolen from you when the final boss is beaten so quickly and easily. That being said, there are also plenty of folks, myself included admittedly, who would simply accept the gratuitous fate bestowed upon them by the Outer Gods and be thankful to be spared the trouble. "I can't tell you how much I'm hoping this will happen to me," reads a reply to Gneurshk's video that has 1,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

In contrast, Gneurshk "is pissed" to have missed out on the satisfaction of beating Radahn fair and square and wants a rematch. Unfortunately, Elden Ring doesn't let you replay bosses, so Gneurshk says "i'll just start ng+ 4 and get to him again."

In case you're currently struggling with Radahn yourself, well, first off you aren't alone - even community legend Let Me Solo Her says the DLC's toughest foe was "kicking my butt" before he finally emerged victorious recently. Secondly, you should definitely check out our guide on how to beat the Shadow of the Erdtree final boss Radahn that breaks down the boss's weaknesses, phases, and rewards.



