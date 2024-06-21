Elden Ring veterans are celebrating Shadow of the Erdtree's launch by helping others beat Mohg so they can join them in the Lands of Shadow

The Elden Ring community is uniting to help relatively new players beat Mohg and access the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

If you didn't already know, Shadow of the Erdtree requires players to beat two very specific bosses - Starscourge Radahn and Mohg, Lord of Blood - in order to gain access to Shadow of the Erdtree. This is a tough ask for many, which Elden Ring's own publisher admitted proved a "unique challenge" earlier this week, and it's not unreasonable to expect many players are struggling with the task.

Enter Elden Ring veterans. The player just below, dubbed 'Throbbing Uncle,' is just one example of an experienced player staking out Mohg's boss arena and offering unlimited, relentless help to anyone who needs a hand beating the Lord of Blood himself. Mohg is a tough customer, there's no doubt about that, which is why veterans are pitching their help to relative newcomers.

It doesn't just end with one player, though - the 'BeyondtheFog' subreddit is a community dedicated to helping each other through Elden Ring's toughest enemies and areas, and right now it's awash with requests from players seeking someone to help them beat Mohg and access Shadow of the Erdtree, preferably as soon as possible.

I can count at least a dozen posts over the last day or so where players specifically ask for help beating Mohg. You've got to imagine with Shadow of the Erdtree's release today, June 21, this isn't a coincidence - we're likely seeing all these posts from people who want to access the Elden Ring DLC, but haven't found the time or strength to get there yet.

Considering just a few weeks ago we'd heard 77% of Elden Ring players on Xbox hadn't beaten the required bosses for the DLC, I'm hardly surprised by the outpouring of support for players out there trying to beat Mohg.

