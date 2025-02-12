Elden Ring Nightreign network test times – here's when you can play the beta

The Elden Ring Nightreign network test times are nearly here, so you'll want to get your dates sorted to know precisely when you can try FromSoftware's roguelike spin on its beloved open-world RPG.

We've got a complete guide on how to play the Elden Ring Nightreign beta, but the gist is that folks signed up for access in January for the chance to access the upcoming game before launch. While some have taken to trying to resell their access since – shocker, I know – others will get to run the rule over Elden Ring Nightreign this week, offering FromSoftware some valuable insight into how servers might hold up and if any glaring balance issues need addressing pronto.

While other betas will let you play for an entire weekend, Elden Ring Nightreign is doing things differently. Instead, multiple three-hour slots are happening from February 14 to February 17, so you'll need to pick and choose when you jump in. As for when those slots are, read on for the Elden Ring Nightreign network test times in full.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Elden Ring Nightreign network test times

February 14 – 3am-6am PST / 6am-9am EST / 11am-2pm GMT and 7pm-10pm PST / 10pm-1am EST / 3am-6am GMT (February 15)

– 3am-6am PST / 6am-9am EST / 11am-2pm GMT and 7pm-10pm PST / 10pm-1am EST / 3am-6am GMT (February 15) February 15 – 11am-2pm PST / 2pm-5pm EST / 7pm-10pm GMT

– 11am-2pm PST / 2pm-5pm EST / 7pm-10pm GMT February 16 – 3am-6am PST / 6am-9am EST / 11am-2pm GMT and 7pm-10pm PST / 10pm-1am EST / 3am-6am GMT (February 17)

And there you have it, the Elden Ring Nightreign network test times for those lucky few who got access. We've tried FromSoftware's roguelike take on the Lands Between ourselves, and came away reminded of the modding community. That's a positive, we promise. In our Elden Ring Nightreign preview, we delve into why FromSoftware can actually pull off this roguelike pivot if you fancy some extra reading.

If you didn't get in, Elden Ring Nightreign is set to release on May 30 and will get DLC later, so there's a lot to come. Oh, and of course, there's an Elden Ring Nightreign collector's edition that features 24 centimeters of another unfortunate hero.