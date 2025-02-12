Elden Ring Nightreign collector's edition revealed: $200 gets you 24 centimeters of hero and a proper artbook, or drop $190 for another fancy helmet

Elden Ring Nightreign publisher Bandai Namco has unveiled a suite of collector's edition-style swag bags for hardcore FromSoft fans to splurge on.

Elden Ring Nightreign costs $39.99 at base (physical copies only available for PS5 and Xbox Series X), with a $54.99 digital deluxe edition bundling in a digital artbook and soundtrack plus a DLC that is already in development. The DLC will add new areas, bosses, and playable characters when it eventually arrives.

The Elden Ring Nightreign collector's edition proper is a $199.99 package that comes with everything in the digital deluxe edition plus a steelbook case, hardcover artbook, miscellaneous in-game collectibles, and for the crown jewel, a 24-centimeter statue of Wylder, one of the playable Elden Ring Nightreign characters.

Separately, a $189.99 Elden Ring Nightreign helmet – again, a replica of Wylder – will be available a la carte. You're just paying for the helmet here; the game is not included. This near-life-size bit of merch lines up with the Malenia and Messmer helmets released for Elden Ring and its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

As we said in our Elden Ring Nightreign preview, FromSoftware's weirdest game yet is shaping up to be an absurd but fun experiment that feels like a mod in the best way. It's a co-op roguelike where you assemble boss-killing Elden Ring builds on the fly while racing against the timer of a battle royale-style fog wall. It's weird! We've played it for a few hours now, and we'd certainly like to play more.

Elden Ring Nightreign beta codes are finally being sent out, but many PS5 and Xbox Series X players are reporting the same issue – they've seemingly got access to the wrong platform .