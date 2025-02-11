Elden Ring Nightreign beta codes are finally being sent out, but many PS5 and Xbox Series X players are reporting the same issue – they've seemingly got access to the wrong platform

There's some good news and bad news for prospective Elden Ring Nightreign players today, as lucky beta players are finally starting to get their download codes , but apparently, not everyone has been sent the right one.

Elden Ring Nightreign – FromSoftware's shiny new co-op spin-off to the brutal action RPG behemoth we all know and love – is set to launch later this year, but it's getting a network test later this week that'll give players the chance to check it out early. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S fans had to register before January 20 for a chance to be picked, and invites have been so in demand that some scalpers have tried reselling them for hundreds of dollars . Yikes.

Despite the fact that players could only pick between playing on PS5 or Xbox Series consoles – no PCs allowed, apparently, despite the fact that the game is set to launch on there too – reports on Twitter suggest that a lot of players are running into trouble trying to redeem their codes. Some PS5 users claim they've been sent Xbox codes, and vice versa – it's immediately easy to tell if something is up since the former are supposed to be 12 characters long, whereas the latter should be 25 characters.

"I received an Xbox code but it's too short. Xbox codes are meant to be 25 characters long and the one I received was 12," one Twitter user writes . "Same problem for me too… I registered for Xbox and the mail says platform: XBSX but the code is too short for Xbox," says another . "Same here. I received a 25-digit code but need a 12-digit code for my PS5," another chimes in .

At the time of writing, neither FromSoftware or publisher Bandai Namco has posted publicly to acknowledge the problem – hopefully those without suitable codes could be given an alternative, but at the time of writing, it's not clear if that's an option when access was limited in the first place. With the first three-hour network test session set to kick off on Friday 14 February, here's hoping something can be sorted out before then.

Elden Ring Nightreign's map will sometimes see "large-scale changes" to terrain including procedurally appearing volcanos, forests, and yes, swamps .