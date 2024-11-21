Black Myth: Wukong is your Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024

The votes have been cast and counted, and the winner declared: Black Myth: Wukong is the winner of Ultimate Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024.

After an astonishing launch that saw Black Myth: Wukong smash concurrent player records on its way to becoming the second highest-played game on Steam ever with more than 2 million players (beating the already astonishing peak set by Palworld earlier in the year, but behind the world-beating cap set by PUBG). Now, it's capped off that result by claiming the top prize at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024, as voted for by you, the players.

It's an incredible achievement however you look at it, but it's one that's made all the more impressive given its developers' history. Until this year, Chinese studio Game Science had only ever made two mobile games, so to achieve results like this with its debut console release is an astounding effort. Couple that with the quality that Black Myth: Wukong was up against in this leading category and its other win tonight for the Best Visual Design, and the studio has clearly burst onto the scene in a massive way.

The nominees for Ultimate Game of the Year were as follows:

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong (winner)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth

Helldivers 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Satisfactory

Silent Hill 2

Tekken 8

While Black Myth: Wukong claims tonight's biggest prize, the biggest winners were Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, which took home four of the seven awards it was nominated for, and Helldivers 2, which claimed three of its four nominations, as well as the Critics' Choice award. The other leading nominee, Astro Bot, took two prizes - Best Audio Design and Studio of the Year for Team Asobi.

