Voting for the Golden Joystick Awards Ultimate Game of the Year is now open

Voting for the Ultimate Game of the Year, the biggest prize of the night at the Golden Joystick Awards 2024, is now open.

Between now and when voting closes on November 8 at 15:00 PST / 18:00 EST / 23:00 GMT, you can cast your vote for two extra awards - Best Game Adaptation and Ultimate Game of the Year, the most important category at this year's show.

The nominations for Ultimate Game of the Year are:

Animal Well

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Helldivers 2

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Satisfactory

Silent Hill 2

Tekken 8

You'll be able to cast your vote for Ultimate Game of the Year, as well as vote for your favorite game adaptation of the year right here. This year's competition is hotter than ever, with a record number of votes cast - fans have had their say more than 10 million times since voting opened on the other categories last month, suggesting that the Golden Joystick Awards 2024 could be very hotly contested indeed.

After voting closes, you'll have to wait a few weeks to find out the winners. The Golden Joystick Awards will take place in London on November 21, and viewers can watch the ceremony live via YouTube , Twitch , Steam, Facebook and Twitter, as well as Future Games Show, GamesRadar+, PC Gamer and TechRadar Gaming. Host Ben Starr, best known for his role as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16, will be joined by a suite of guests, including actors and developers from many of your favorite games.