Black Myth: Wukong dev warns of "occasional serious issues" on PC even after "multiple internal full-process tests"

Black Myth: Wukong's developer has warned players of "occasional serious issues" on PC, given the action RPG's "myriad of software and hardware environments."

Game Science's new title just launched today, August 20, and it already looks to be a certified smash-hit success on PC at least, drawing in over 1.4 million concurrent players to top the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring's peak records. Despite this though, the developer is warning of bugs in Black Myth: Wukong's PC version.

"Despite multiple internal full-process tests of Black Myth: Wukong, given the game's vast scale and the myriad of software and hardware environments, occasional serious issues may still arise," Game Science writes on Steam. The "hardware environments" referenced there are simply the massive number of different setups and rigs PC owners may have.

Game Science is also asking for players' help with countering said "serious issues," though. "If you, the Destined Ones, could kindly grant us your consent to our 'Data Storage and Processing Agreement,' we will be able to address issues proactively, saving you the effort of reporting them," the Black Myth: Wukong studio adds, which sounds like a quicker way of collating feedback.

The studio adds that it'll "continue to focus wholeheartedly on the quality of each player's experience" and plans to "promptly address any issues affecting normal gameplay in subsequent patches." Right now, though, there are no details about what issues players could be facing or when Game Science plans on potentially remedying them.

So far, Black Myth: Wukong has an average Steam user review rating of 'Overwhelmingly Positive' after more than 45,000 reviews, so it's a little difficult to deduce what problems players could be facing. As of right now, the only mention of any issues is dropped frame rates from some players and stuttering from loading shaders.

Take a look at our Black Myth: Wukong Compatibility Mode guide for how to adjust certain PC features for better performance.