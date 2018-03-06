From Mars to Vietnam, here's your first in-game look at Far Cry 5's strange season pass DLC

Ever since the sci-fi spectacle of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, it's been crystal clear that this series isn't afraid to get weird. These new screenshots of Far Cry 5's Season Pass DLC prove that nothing has changed in that regard. Ubisoft gave us a look at Far Cry 5's plans for a player-created Arcade, and it also gave us a little peek at the game's three planned DLC episodes coming.
The DLC episodes could hardly be more different from one another without suddenly switching genres entirely (though a Far Cry visual novel doesn't sound half bad). We'd already seen some art but this is our first in-game look at the zombie slaying, Viet Cong eluding, space bug stomping action. No, that doesn't happen all at once - Far Cry isn't that weird (yet) First up is a new screen from the Lost on Mars episode.
So much for Mars being a lifeless planet. That dead alien in the foreground looks like it could've tunneled straight out of Starship Troopers before meeting its demise at the end of the astronaut's space-shotgun. You can see a trio of flying creatures that probably aren't too friendly either, though the futuristic station in the distance looks to be intact. Just another day in the life of a Mars colonist? Next we head back to Earth for the Dead-Living Zombies episode.
Well, you've probably played one or twenty first-person shooters with zombies in them before. But if I know anything about Far Cry, Dead-Living Zombies will be gleefully cheesy, like fighting your way through an early '80s horror movie. I wouldn't mind an open-world take on a Call of Duty Zombies campaign. Last up, it's time to return to reality with the Hour of Darkness episode.
Heading into the Vietnam War after fighting space aliens and glow-eyed zombies feels like a tonal traffic accident. For better or worse I expect Ubisoft will go for a Rambo, action-movie vibe rather than dwelling on the horrors of the war. And laying siege to a bunch of military camps in the jungle is Far Cry's specialty, so Far Cry: Vietnam happening was pretty much just a matter of time.]
Ubisoft hasn't said when Far Cry 5's Season Pass DLC will roll out, though you'll also get a free copy of Far Cry 3: Classic Edition with the purchase. Put that together with making a bear friend in Far Cry 5 and you should be busy for a while.