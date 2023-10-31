Get one of the best spooky tabletop RPG books for free in honor of Halloween

You can currently get a copy of the award-winning Vaesen (a moody, Nordic horror RPG) for the low price of 'free' this Halloween.

Developer Free League is giving away the Vaesen core rulebook for nothing instead of $24.99 on DriveThruRPG, all in honor of spooky season. It goes without saying that we've never seen this roleplaying game for less, and because it's the work of a studio responsible for some of the best tabletop RPGs, it's definitely worth a look even if you're just curious. However, you don't have long to take advantage of the offer – it's only available until the end of October 31, so there are just a few hours left before the Halloween discount is gone.

Vaesen is set toward the end of the real-world 1800s (it's got a real a Victorian gaslamp vibe going) and pits you against the mythological monsters of Scandinavia. As we mentioned in our Vaesen review, it's a "unique and arresting tabletop RPG that will set your imagination on fire with its brilliant ideas. And even though you'll find better horror, fantasy, or mystery games elsewhere, few bundle them all into one cohesive package like this." Sure, it may be too late to use it for this Halloween, but there's never a bad time to play a good pen-and-paper game – especially for nothing. We'd like to see this year's Black Friday gaming deals try to beat that…

The book is well worth looking into if you've been enjoying Candela Obscura (if you're not up to date, you can get a better look at Critical Role's new RPG with these exclusive Candela Obscura pages), and shares many of the same ideas. Just remember, the deal ends once Halloween is over.

It's not the only reduction that's worth checking out; at Humble Bundle, you can currently save over $350 on virtual tabletop books like the Fallout RPG, get up to $320 off Warhammer TTRPG books, or save a whopping $400 or more on Vampire: The Masquerade rulebooks. With sales season coming our way, we should hopefully get plenty more offers like that before long.

For more on Vaesen, here's how a tabletop RPG fan turned their podcast into an official campaign book. As for other savings, keep an eye on our Black Friday board game deals hub or this D&D Black Friday deals page.