To use a Junk Rift in Wreck Ravine or at Rocky Wreckage in Fortnite, there are two clear components you need to complete – finding a Junk Rift, and getting yourself to the correct location to deploy it. Thanks to its recent unvaulting, you're likely to spot Junk Rifts around the battle royale as part of the general loot pool, so getting to the right place to use it becomes the critical part of this task within the Fortnite quests for Week 13.

The two locations are both landmarks in Fortnite, which means you won't see them signposted on the main map of the island, and although you might remember one of them from previous quests this season, the other is featured for the first time. We don't want you to spend any more time than is necessary on this task, so we're bringing you the Fortnite Wreck Ravine and Rocky Wreckage locations plus some pointers on where to look for Junk Rifts nearby so you can quickly complete this assignment.

Where to get a Junk Rift in Fortnite

Fortnite Junk Rifts are glass jars containing a rift with a rocket strapped to the side, and you can find them in many places around the island as floor loot or in chests and supply drops. If you're working towards this quest and you find a Junk Rift, make sure you hang onto it in your inventory until you reach one of two stated locations to use it. When thrown, the Junk Rift will spawn an object above – anything from a car to a metal dinosaur! – which will then fall to the ground, destroying any structures it hits and dealing considerable damage to any enemies that get in the way.

Fortnite Wreck Ravine and Rocky Wreckage locations

As shown on the map, you'll find Wreck Ravine in the snowy biome directly west of Logjam Junction, or north of Rave Cave depending on your direction of approach. Rocky Wreckage, on the other hand, sits in the desert biome just west of Rocky Reels, or east of Greasy Grove if you're coming from the mushroom-filled area. Wreck Ravine is generally quieter than Rocky Wreckage, as the latter runs the risk of players overspilling from Tilted Towers to the north, but we've got further details on both of these landmarks below.

Use a Junk Rift in Wreck Ravine in Fortnite

Fortnite Wreck Ravine is a valley to the northwest edge of the island, which is strewn with boats, shipping containers, and rusty old cars. If you don't have a Junk Rift by the time you arrive here then there's one of the Fortnite gas stations just to the east that's a good place to look, and if you have no luck there we've often seen them at Logjam Junction as well which is a little further east.

Use a Junk Rift at Rocky Wreckage in Fortnite

Fortnite Rocky Wreckage is a location you may have visited before, as it's one of the Fortnite crashed IO Airships that feature in several other quests. The colorful skeleton of that blimp can be found in the northwest corner of the desert between two roads, and should you need to find a Junk Rift around here then Rocky Reels to the east or Butter Barn to the south are excellent places to look.